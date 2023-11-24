Maruti Suzuki’s board approves increase in Suzuki Motors stake by 2%
Maruti Suzuki, on Friday, announced that the board of directors has approved the allocation of 12,322,514 shares to Suzuki Motor Company Ltd through a preferential allotment at the rate of ₹10,420.85 per share. According to a regulatory filing, the ownership stake of Suzuki Motor Company in India's leading car manufacturer will increase from 56.48% to 58.19% following this allotment.
