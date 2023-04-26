Maruti Suzuki sees stable Q4 numbers, announces highest-ever dividend in FY23. Right time to buy this auto stock?4 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 09:45 PM IST
- Apart from Q4 report, Maruti's board recommended the highest-ever dividend of ₹90 per share for fiscal year FY23. Also, in light of the estimated market demand including exports, the board in principle approved the creation of an additional capacity of up to one million vehicles per year.
Experts have given mixed reactions to Maruti Suzuki's fourth quarterly earnings for FY23. The auto giant witnessed double-digit growth in both PAT and net sales front during Q4FY23. Total sales volume also saw a single-digit growth year-on-year. Apart from this, Maruti has declared a whopping dividend of ₹90 per share for FY23 and also plans capacity expansion for driving growth ahead. The company's stock price reacted positively to the earnings and closed higher on BSE.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×