Experts have given mixed reactions to Maruti Suzuki's fourth quarterly earnings for FY23. The auto giant witnessed double-digit growth in both PAT and net sales front during Q4FY23. Total sales volume also saw a single-digit growth year-on-year. Apart from this, Maruti has declared a whopping dividend of ₹90 per share for FY23 and also plans capacity expansion for driving growth ahead. The company's stock price reacted positively to the earnings and closed higher on BSE.

In the quarter between January to March 2023, Maruti earned a net profit of ₹2,623.6 crore increasing by 42.7% YoY and 11.6% QoQ. Net sales climbed by 30,821.8 crore soaring by 20.8% YoY and 10.7% QoQ.

Sequentially, Maruti's total sales volume was better with an upside of 10.5% to 514,927 vehicles in Q4FY23. Year-on-year, the growth was in the single-digit of 5.3% from sales of 488,830 units in Q4FY22. Operating profit improved to ₹2,611.1 crore up by 46.7% YoY and 23% QoQ on account of higher sales volume, improved realization from the market, and favorable forex movement.

On the quarterly performance, Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Revenue was slightly below our estimate while EBITDA margin was largely in line. Pressure on gross margin was offset by lower operating expenses. Overall, in line results from company."

On the other hand, Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities believes that Maruti has reported subdued performance in 4QFY23.

Meanwhile, Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox said, "In Q4FY23, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. posted a robust growth in net profit on the back of healthy revenue growth due to higher volumes. Robust growth of 38% in SUV sales compared to the same period last year is one of the main reasons for revenue growth. EBITDA margin for the quarter also improved owing to the softening of commodity headwinds. Although exports were down 5.5% YoY, a higher ASP due to a better product mix, price hike in January and new product launches led to an expansion in PAT margin for the quarter."

For the full fiscal year, Maruti said, despite the shortage of electronic components, the company recorded its highest-ever annual sales volume. The annual turnover of the Company surpassed the ₹1 lakh crore mark.

In FY23, Maruti sold a total of 1,966,164 vehicles during the year despite missing production of about 170,000 units due to a shortage of electronic components. This translated to a growth of 19% over FY2021-22 sales volume of 1,652,653 vehicles. Sales volume in the year comprised 1,706,831 units in the domestic market and the highest-ever exports of 259,333 units.

Apart from the earnings report, Maruti's board recommended the highest-ever dividend of ₹90 per share for fiscal year FY23. Also, in light of the estimated market demand including exports, the board in principle approved the creation of an additional capacity of up to one million vehicles per year.

Chowdhury added, "The company confirmed a capacity addition of 10 lakh vehicles at its facilities in Manesar and Gurugram which will augur well for MSIL as market demand grows in the coming years. We would keep a close eye on the export volumes hereafter, along with a tab on new launches and see if the demand scenario remains intact after the price hikes from April 1 and the introduction of BS6 Phase 2 compliant vehicles."

Post the Q4 earnings, on the stock price, ICICI Direct in its note said, the stock trades at an inexpensive valuation of ~20x PE on two-year forward basis and is the best bet to play upon the under-penetrated nature of passenger vehicle space domestically."

Also, on the way ahead, Shah said, "We expect the domestic PV industry to continue recording healthy volume in FY24 on the back of a strong order book, which would support MSIL’s business. Moreover, sales of premium products would further increase. MSIL would enjoy the benefit of higher market shares in CNG variants. The company’s new launches in the SUV segment, market share expansion, regaining double-digit operating margin and strong order book supports our positive view on the stock. In view of expected healthy PV sales over the next 2 years owing to low penetration and rising affordability, strong products portfolio across markets, recent new launches in UV space, strong return ratio, and healthy balance sheet, at present we have BUY on MSIL."

On BSE, Maruti's stock price ended at ₹8,503.15 apiece up by ₹21.85 or 0.26%. The company's market cap is nearly ₹2.57 lakh crore.

Year-to-date, Maruti's share price has gained by just a little over 1%. In a year, to date, the gain is around 8% on Dalal Street.

