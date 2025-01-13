Leading automaker Maruti Suzuki has announced its board meeting for January 29, 2025, to review and approve the company's unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The update was shared in a regulatory filing, which stated, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 29th January, 2025, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024."

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker in India, is expected to post revenue growth of 16 percent YoY in Q3FY25, led by strong volumes and higher realisation. The company’s net profit is estimated to rise 12 percent YoY to ₹3,508 crore. EBITDA growth is seen at 9 percent, while EBITDA margin may contract, mainly on higher discounts, according to estimates by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Q2 Earnings This announcement comes on the heels of a challenging Q2 FY25 for the company, where it reported an 18 percent year-on-year decline in net profit, which stood at ₹3,103 crore, significantly below market expectations. The dip in profitability was attributed to factors such as the withdrawal of indexation benefits and changes in long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax regulations.

Maruti Suzuki’s revenue from operations for the July-September quarter rose marginally by 0.3 percent year-on-year to ₹37,449 crore, surpassing analysts' estimates of ₹37,128 crore. However, the company’s quarterly net profit was adversely impacted by a deferred tax liability of ₹1,018 crore, stemming from regulatory adjustments affecting indexation benefits and tax rates on capital gains from debt mutual funds.

The muted earnings also reflected a dip in domestic demand, with volumes declining 3.9 percent year-on-year to 4.64 lakh units for the September quarter. Nonetheless, export volumes showcased strength, growing by 12.1 percent to 77,716 units, indicating robust international demand.

During the first half of FY25, Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 10.63 lakh units. This comprised 9.15 lakh units in the domestic market and 1.48 lakh units in the export market, highlighting a balance between local challenges and growing international opportunities.

Investors and market analysts will closely watch the upcoming Q3 FY25 results to gauge the company’s performance amid ongoing market dynamics and its response to regulatory and operational challenges.

Stock Price Trend Currently the auto stock is 15 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹13,675.00, recorded in August 2024. Meanwhile, it has advanced over 19 percent from its 52-week low of ₹9,738.40, hit in January 2024.

The auto stock has risen around 17 percent in the last 1 year, meanwhile just in January so far, it has added 7 percent after 3 straight months of losses.

