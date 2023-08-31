Maruti Suzuki share price climbs to a new peak. Experts see more upside2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki share price has risen from around ₹8,200 to ₹10,049 apiece levels on NSE in FY24
Stock market today: Maruti Suzuki share price has been in uptrend after ushering in new financial year 2023-24. After bottoming out at around ₹8,200 apiece levels at the end of March 2023, Maruti Suzuki shares have been rising continuously. However, there seems more steam left in this Indian auto major.
