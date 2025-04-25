Maruti Suzuki share price edges higher ahead of Q4 results 2025. Buy, sell or hold?

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results 2025: Maruti Suzuki share price experienced some buying interest during morning deals on Friday. The Indian auto major has set a board meeting date to consider and approve the standalone unaudited Q4 results 2025 on 25 April 2025. Maruti Suzuki share price today opened upside at ₹11,902 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹12,046 per share, recording nearly one per cent rise against Thursday's close of ₹1,894 per share. The Indian auto major has informed the Indian stock market exchanges that the company's board of directors would also discuss the company's proposal for a dividend on equity shares, while debating the unaudited standalone financial results for the January to March 2025 quarter.

According to stock market experts, good volume growth driven by higher average selling prices will enable the four-wheeler company to announce a good set of Q4FY25 numbers. However, they are expecting a contraction in YoY EBITDA margins due to higher sales and advertising expenses.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results 2025 preview Speaking on the market estimates regarding Maruti Suzuki Q4 results today, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India’s leading four-wheeler manufacturer, is likely to announce good set of numbers supported by good volume growth driven by higher average selling prices (ASP), and a favorable product mix. However, net profit is expected to dip slightly, reflecting pressures on margins. EBITDA margins will likely contract too YoY primarily due to increased marketing and advertising expenses, deeper discounts, and elevated depreciation and overhead costs from the Kharkhoda plant.”

Seema Srivasta, also a certified Chartered Accountant (CA), said that these pressures are partially offset by operating leverage and higher sales of CNG vehicles, which typically offer better margins. The ASP increase is tempered by an unfavourable product mix, with a higher proportion of lower-priced entry-level cars and reduced export contributions.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 results 2025: Key things to watch On key things to watch out for in the Maruti Suzuki Q4 results 2025 today, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said, “Key areas for investors to monitor include updates on Maruti Suzuki’s orderbook, inventory levels, and the anticipated e-Vitara launch, insights into FY26 demand trends, particularly in rural versus urban markets. Additionally, commentary on cost-control strategies, discounting trends, commodity price outlooks, and average price hikes would likely to shape investor sentiment. The company’s stance on hybrid vehicles and related policy developments also warrants attention.”

Maruti Suzuki share price target Speaking on the outlook of Maruti Suzuki share price, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, said, “Maruti Suzuki share price has crucial support place at ₹11,600 apiece. On breaking below this support, the auto stock may go down to ₹11,200 per share levels. On the upper side, Maruti Suzuki share price faces hurdle at ₹11,940. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect Maruti Suzuki share price to touch ₹12,400 soon.”