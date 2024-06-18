Maruti Suzuki share price falls as Emkay retains 'Reduce' call ahead of Hyundai Motor India IPO
Maruti Suzuki share price slips over 2% on BSE. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd maintains 'reduce' stance on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd with target price of ₹11,200. Hyundai Motor India outperformed Maruti Suzuki in profitability due to stronger mix, despite lower scale.
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, has maintained its'reduce' stance on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, with unaltered estimates and a target price of ₹11,200. According to the brokerage's analysis, Hyundai Motor India outperformed Maruti Suzuki in terms of profitability due to a stronger mix (about 63% contribution from SUVs vs. around 25% for Maruti Suzuki) and premium positioning, albeit this was largely offset by lower scale.
