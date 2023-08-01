Maruti Suzuki share price declined nearly 2% on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 results and announced acquisition of Suzuki Motor stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG). Maruti Suzuki shares fell as much as to ₹apiece on the BSE.

The largest passenger car manufacturer in the country posted a 145% year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit at ₹2,485.1 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, on account of larger sales volume, improved realization, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income.

The auto major’s standalone revenue in Q1FY24 grew 22% to ₹32,326.9 crore from ₹26,499 crore, YoY

EBITDA rose 56% to ₹2,983.1 crore from ₹1,912 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points (bps) to 9.2% from 7.2%, YoY, which missed most analysts’ estimates.

Additionally, the company announced termination of the contract manufacturing agreement and exercising the option to acquire 100% shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC).

Most brokerages are of the view that Maruti Suzuki’s Q1 margins disappointed due to high employee costs, while the acquisition of SMG would lead to around 4% EPS dilution. Here’s what brokerages said:

Nomura

Global brokerage Nomura said that Maruti Suzuki’s margin disappointed, dragged by rise in staff and other overheads. It expects overall market share of the company to remain stable at 42% in FY24.

Nomura maintained a ‘Neutral’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹10,422 per share.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Maruti Suzuki’s Q1FY24 EBITDA was 5% below Kotak Institutional Equities’ estimates due to higher-than-expected employee costs and other expenses. The brokerage fine-tuned its FY2024-26E EBITDA estimates, whereas it has increased FY2024-26E EPS estimates by 6-8%, led by higher other income assumptions.

“We believe the company will find it challenging to regain lost market share in the domestic PV segment and is expected to remain around 42% over FY2024-26E, as there are no mass market launches after Fronx and newer launches from competition across the CNG, micro-SUV and mid-size SUV segments. We expect the margin trajectory to lag expectations, led by growth moderation in the entry-level segment and declining order book, which will increase discounts," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

It believes the acquisition of a 100% stake in SMG would be EPS dilutive in the immediate near term. It expects its market share to remain at 42% over FY2024-25E owing to increased competitive intensity in the SUV and CNG segments by competitors.

The brokerage maintained ‘Sell’ rating on the stock and revised the target price to ₹8,375 per share from ₹8,150 earlier.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Maruti Suzuki’s Q1FY24 EBIT miss was led by high employee costs due to one-time retention payments and marketing spends on new launches, the brokerage house said.

Aided by new products, Maruti Suzuki is expected to outperform underlying industry growth of 6-8% in FY24, resulting in market share gains and margin recovery. This should be further supported by easing supply challenges, the brokerage said.

Moreover, stable growth in domestic PVs and a favorable product lifecycle augur well for Maruti Suzuki. It expects market share gains and margin recovery in FY24, led by an improvement in supplies, a favorable product lifecycle, mix and operating leverage.

Motilal Oswal maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹11,150 per share.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

The brokerage is of the view that Maruti Suzuki’s amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with itself should lead to simplification of structure and provide cost synergies. On the flipside, this would lead to ~4% EPS dilution.

It reiterated a ‘Buy’ call and cut the target price to ₹11,400 per share from ₹11,700 earlier as it factors in the impact of this acquisition.

Antique Stock Broking

Antique Stock Broking believes the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat to be an EBIT neutral transaction, however, there will be an impact on the RoCE and earnings for FY25 depending upon the mode of transaction.

“We increase our revenue estimate for FY25 by ~1.8% while keeping EPS estimates largely unchanged to factor in the impact of the SMG transaction. We maintain Buy on Maruti Suzuki at a target price of ₹11,555 at 26x FY25E EPS (vs. 25x earlier), we have increased our multiple to factor in better than expected response for the new models, particularly Invicto and Jimny," the brokerage said.

At 10:30 am, Maruti Suzuki share price was trading 0.23% higher at ₹9,841.90 apiece on the BSE.

