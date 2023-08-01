“We believe the company will find it challenging to regain lost market share in the domestic PV segment and is expected to remain around 42% over FY2024-26E, as there are no mass market launches after Fronx and newer launches from competition across the CNG, micro-SUV and mid-size SUV segments. We expect the margin trajectory to lag expectations, led by growth moderation in the entry-level segment and declining order book, which will increase discounts," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}