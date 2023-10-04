Maruti Suzuki share price falls over 2% on ₹2,160 crore draft income tax assessment notice
Maruti Suzuki share price drop by around 2% on Wednesday's trading session, after country's largest automaker, received a draft assessment notice for outstanding dues totalling ₹2,160 crore from the Income Tax department.
Maruti Suzuki share news: Maruti Suzuki share price fell nearly 2% on Wednesday's session after the country's largest automaker received a draft assessment notice for unpaid dues worth ₹2,160 crore from the Income Tax department on Tuesday for the financial year 2019-20, according to company's exchange filing. Maruti Suzuki share price today opened at ₹10,298.95 apiece on BSE, Maruti Suzuki share touched intraday high of ₹10,298.95 and low of ₹10,092.90.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started