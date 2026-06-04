Maruti Suzuki share price gains after it unveils Wagon R as India’s first flex-fuel vehicle

Maruti Suzuki share price rallied over 1% on Thursday after the auto major unveiled the Wagon R Flex-fuel, becoming to first carmaker in India to introduce a flex fuel vehicle. Maruti Suzuki share price gained as much as 1.57% to ₹13,260 apiece on the BSE.
The largest passenger car manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki India on June 4 showcased the Wagon Flex-fuel car, which is fully compliant with E85 fuel (blended fuel with up to 85% ethanol).
The move comes as the government continues to push for higher ethanol blends in fuel, with an aim to reduce dependence on crude oil imports, especially in the midst of ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East.
Maruti Suzuki did not reveal the specific details about the the WagonR flex fuel.
“Flex fuel will help meet India's two national objectives of cutting crude oil imports and reducing carbon emissions, but requires an entire ecosystem, from fuel availability to more model launches for large-scale adoption,” Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.
A flex-fuel vehicle has an internal combustion engine that is designed to run on alternative fuel made by combing petrol with ethanol or methanol.
Takeuchi said Maruti Suzuki is committed to a multi-pathway strategy including EVs, strong hybrids, and compressed natural gas.
Maruti Suzuki India recorded its highest ever monthly sales volume in the month of May 2026, driven by strong domestic sales, which also reached an all-time high.
The auto major’s total wholesales in May 2026 grew 34.76% to 2,42,688 units from 1,80,077 in the same month last year. Total domestic sales during the month rose to 2,00,774 units, while exports increased to 41,914 units.
Maruti Suzuki share price has fallen over 3% in one month and has declined 7% in three months. The auto stock has dropped 21% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has risen 8% in one year. Maruti Suzuki stock price has gained 38% in three years and has rallied 82% over the past five years.
At 2:00 PM, Maruti Suzuki share price was trading 0.71% higher at ₹13,146 apiece on the BSE.
(With inputs from PTI)