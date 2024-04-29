Maruti Suzuki share price gains over 2% after Q4 results; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car manufacturer in India, reported a net profit of ₹3,878 crore in Q4FY24, registering a sharp growth of 48% from ₹2,623 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Maruti Suzuki share price gained over 2% in early trade on Monday after the company announced strong Q4 results. Maruti Suzuki shares gained as much as 2.2% to ₹12,966 apiece on the BSE with its market capitalisation surpassing ₹4 lakh crore.
