Maruti Suzuki share price hits fresh record high, up 16% in six months; should you buy?3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki share price hits new record high of ₹10,216.65 on BSE, driven by strong quarterly results and growth outlook.
Maruti Suzuki share price rose over 2 per cent to hit its fresh record high of ₹1,0216.65 in intraday trade on BSE on September 1. The stock opened at ₹10,000 against the previous close of ₹10,007.10 but soon gained traction to rise to an all-time high. Around 1 pm, the stock was up 1.43 per cent at ₹10,150.05 on BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started