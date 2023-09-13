Maruti Suzuki share price outperforms Sensex in last one year; experts say stock to stay in fast lane3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki share price hit its fresh record high of ₹10,568.20 in the previous session on September 12 on BSE. On a monthly basis, the stock has been in the green since April this year. In September so far, the stock has gained nearly 5 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki share price traded lacklustre on Wednesday. The stock fell over half a per cent in intraday trade on BSE and looked on course to extend the losses into the second consecutive session. The stock ended 0.30 per cent lower in the previous session.
