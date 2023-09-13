Maruti Suzuki share price hit its fresh record high of ₹10,568.20 in the previous session on September 12 on BSE. On a monthly basis, the stock has been in the green since April this year. In September so far, the stock has gained nearly 5 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki share price traded lacklustre on Wednesday. The stock fell over half a per cent in intraday trade on BSE and looked on course to extend the losses into the second consecutive session. The stock ended 0.30 per cent lower in the previous session.

However, Maruti has outperformed the equity benchmark Sensex in the last one year. The stock has gained about 17 per cent while the Sensex has risen 11 per cent in the last one year.

On a monthly basis, the stock has been in the green since April this year. In September so far, the stock has gained nearly 5 per cent.

An attractive buy Experts are positive about Maruti Suzuki stock which is enjoying a bullish run due to its robust June quarter numbers, optimism over the company's growth outlook and improved sentiment for the automobile sectors.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹11,900 - an upside potential of about 13 per cent.

Motilal Oswal has raised the stock's EPS (earnings per share) estimates for FY24/FY25 by 5-6 per cent to reflect the sharp improvement in the SUV mix, fueled by new product launch benefits since July 2023.

"Stable growth in domestic PVs (passenger vehicles) and a favourable product lifecycle augur well for Maruti Suzuki. We expect market share gains and margin recovery in FY24 driven by an improvement in supplies, a favourable product lifecycle, mix benefit and operating leverage," Motilal Oswal said.

Technical factors also favourable The stock is trading above its 200-day simple moving average as well as its 200-day exponential moving average. If we consider the key valuation metrics of the stock, its current PE (price-to-earnings ratio) is above 33 while its trailing 12-month PE is around 32.6. Its PB (price-to-book ratio) is around 5.1 which is below the industry median.

The stock is on an uptrend and as fundamental experts are positive about the stock, technical analysts, too, are bullish about Maruti Suzuki stock.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers pointed out that after consolidating for over five years, this stock has finally managed to break out from the psychological hurdle of ₹10,000. The breakout was accompanied by humongous volumes and hence looked genuine.

"The theoretical long-term target for the breakout seems to be over ₹14,000 from here on. Thus, traders are advised to buy the stock in the range of ₹10,300 - ₹10,600 with a stop loss of ₹9,500 on a closing basis for an upside target of ₹12,000," said Patel.

Gaurav Bissa, VP of InCred Equities finds the stock a lucrative buy at the current juncture.

Bissa underscored that Maruti was one of the very few auto names which failed to bank on the strong upside enjoyed by the auto space. However, this is expected to change, and the stock is likely to witness a period of strong upside as well as outperformance.

"The stock has been trading in a 17-year ascending channel pattern and witnessed a strong bounce from its channel support in 2020. Since then, it has been trading in a range with multiple attempts to break above ₹9,800. The stock has finally seen a seven-year resistance breakout on the weekly charts above ₹9,800 which can push the stock price higher," said Bissa.

"The stock has also seen a buy signal getting generated in the Ichimoku system which usually results in the start of a fresh uptrend. The stock is on the verge of witnessing a breakout in RSI which once crosses 75 will give an additional thrust to the stock price. The stock has a cluster target of ₹11,200 on point and figure charts which makes it a very lucrative buy at current levels," Bissa said.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 189,082 units in August 2023, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume. "Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 158,678 units, sales to other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) of 5,790 units and exports of 24,614 units," said Maruti in a statement.

On the earnings front, Maruti Suzuki's Q1FY24 standalone net profit jumped by a robust 145 per cent to ₹2,485.1 crore as compared to ₹1,012.8 crore in the same quarter last year. This was on account of larger sales volume, improved realization, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income.