 Maruti Suzuki share price rises over 5% on Budget 2024 day; should you buy? Here's what experts say | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 01 2024 10:49:55
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,872.15 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 269.05 3.74%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.00 2.35%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 889.70 0.62%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,450.00 -0.87%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Maruti Suzuki share price rises over 5% on Budget 2024 day; should you buy? Here's what experts say
Back Back

Maruti Suzuki share price rises over 5% on Budget 2024 day; should you buy? Here's what experts say

 Nishant Kumar

Maruti Suzuki share price rose over 5 per cent in morning trade on Thursday, a day after reporting its December quarter scorecard.

Maruti Suzuki share price rose over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 1, a day after reporting its December quarter scorecard. (iStock)Premium
Maruti Suzuki share price rose over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 1, a day after reporting its December quarter scorecard. (iStock)

Maruti Suzuki share price rose over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 1, a day after reporting its December quarter scorecard. Maruti Suzuki share price opened at 10,224.85 against the previous close of 10,183.30 and soon rose over 5 per cent to the level of 10,694.95. Around 10:40 am, the stock traded 4.54 per cent higher at 10,645.95.

The stock market benchmark Sensex traded with mild gains ahead of the Interim Budget 2024.

Track all Budget-related news here

Maruti on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of 3,130 for the quarter ended December, a 33 per cent year-on-year jump, driven by increased SUV sales even as small-car offtake remained subdued.

Maruti Suzuki sold 501,207 vehicles during the quarter, out of which 429,422 units were sold in the domestic market and 71,785 were exported, the highest ever for any quarter.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in Q3FY24 increased 14.68 per ent to 33,308.7 crore from 29,044.3 crore a year earlier, benefiting from strong demand for its more expensive and profitable SUV segment, which consists of 7 models at present, including the mid-SUV Grand Vitara and the crossover Fronx, both of which have surpassed 1 lakh units each in cumulative sales, the company told stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Also Read: SUV sales drive up Maruti’s Dec quarter profit by 33%

Maruti Suzuki stock ended 2.27 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Brokerages retain earlier views

Most brokerage firms retained their earlier views on the stock after the company's December quarter result.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of 11,850, implying a 16 per cent upside.

"Stable growth in domestic PVs, the success of new SUV launches, and increasing CNG penetration should drive better volume growth for Maruti in FY25 vis-à-vis peers. We expect a recovery in both market share and margins in FY25, led by an improvement in supplies, a healthy mix, and operating leverage," Motilal said.

Also Read: Paytm share price hits 20% lower circuit after RBI's restrictions on Paytm Payment Bank

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang also maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price of 12,772. The brokerage firm expects Maruti's revenue, EBITDA margin and PAT to grow in the coming quarters on the back of softening commodity prices, improved capacity utilisation and cost reduction efforts.

"We are optimistic about Maruti’s prospects and expect 5.3 per cent volume CAGR over FY23-FY26E, led by a strong SUV line-up and export revenue. The company continued to expand in the UV segment and had nearly 53 per cent market share in Q3FY24. We are expecting EBITDA to grow at 25 per cent+ CAGR over FY23-FY26E," Nirmal Bang said.

Also Read: RBI action against Paytm: Jefferies maintains buy call, underscores key risks to earnings, valuations

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services maintained its 'add' call on the stock with a target price of 10,700.

"We build in a muted nearly 5 per cent volume CAGR and nearly 8 per cent EPS CAGR for Maruti over FY24E-26E (marginally upgrade FY24E-26E EPS due to higher other income) and retain 'add' with an unchanged target price of 10,700 at 25 times its FY26E P/E," Emkay said.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Feb 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App