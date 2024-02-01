Maruti Suzuki share price rose over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 1, a day after reporting its December quarter scorecard. Maruti Suzuki share price opened at ₹10,224.85 against the previous close of ₹10,183.30 and soon rose over 5 per cent to the level of ₹10,694.95. Around 10:40 am, the stock traded 4.54 per cent higher at ₹10,645.95.

The stock market benchmark Sensex traded with mild gains ahead of the Interim Budget 2024.

Track all Budget-related news here

Maruti on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,130 for the quarter ended December, a 33 per cent year-on-year jump, driven by increased SUV sales even as small-car offtake remained subdued.

Maruti Suzuki sold 501,207 vehicles during the quarter, out of which 429,422 units were sold in the domestic market and 71,785 were exported, the highest ever for any quarter.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations in Q3FY24 increased 14.68 per ent to ₹33,308.7 crore from ₹29,044.3 crore a year earlier, benefiting from strong demand for its more expensive and profitable SUV segment, which consists of 7 models at present, including the mid-SUV Grand Vitara and the crossover Fronx, both of which have surpassed 1 lakh units each in cumulative sales, the company told stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Also Read: SUV sales drive up Maruti’s Dec quarter profit by 33%

Maruti Suzuki stock ended 2.27 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Brokerages retain earlier views

Most brokerage firms retained their earlier views on the stock after the company's December quarter result.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹11,850, implying a 16 per cent upside.

"Stable growth in domestic PVs, the success of new SUV launches, and increasing CNG penetration should drive better volume growth for Maruti in FY25 vis-à-vis peers. We expect a recovery in both market share and margins in FY25, led by an improvement in supplies, a healthy mix, and operating leverage," Motilal said.

Also Read: Paytm share price hits 20% lower circuit after RBI's restrictions on Paytm Payment Bank

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang also maintained its buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹12,772. The brokerage firm expects Maruti's revenue, EBITDA margin and PAT to grow in the coming quarters on the back of softening commodity prices, improved capacity utilisation and cost reduction efforts.

"We are optimistic about Maruti’s prospects and expect 5.3 per cent volume CAGR over FY23-FY26E, led by a strong SUV line-up and export revenue. The company continued to expand in the UV segment and had nearly 53 per cent market share in Q3FY24. We are expecting EBITDA to grow at 25 per cent+ CAGR over FY23-FY26E," Nirmal Bang said.

Also Read: RBI action against Paytm: Jefferies maintains buy call, underscores key risks to earnings, valuations

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services maintained its 'add' call on the stock with a target price of ₹10,700.

"We build in a muted nearly 5 per cent volume CAGR and nearly 8 per cent EPS CAGR for Maruti over FY24E-26E (marginally upgrade FY24E-26E EPS due to higher other income) and retain 'add' with an unchanged target price of ₹10,700 at 25 times its FY26E P/E," Emkay said.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!