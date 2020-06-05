Shares of Maruti Suzuki were up +0.55% at 09:52 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Maruti Suzuki shares traded +0.55% higher at ₹5724.80, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,72,934.79 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.69% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, M&M rose 1.49%, and FORCEMOT rose 1.27%.

At day's high, Maruti Suzuki shares rose as much as 1.47% to ₹5777.00, after opening at ₹5725.10. Maruti Suzuki shares had closed at ₹5693.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹5709.60 to ₹5777.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Maruti Suzuki shares had a 52-week high of ₹7755.0 on Oct 29, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹4002.0 on Apr 03, 2020. In the past one month, Maruti Suzuki shares have traded in a range of ₹4639.75 to ₹5862.25 while in the last week, between ₹5574.50 to ₹5862.25. 0.10 Lakh shares of Maruti Suzuki were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Maruti Suzuki had posted standalone revenues of ₹18198.7 crore and profits of ₹1291.7 crore.

