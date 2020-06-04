Shares of Maruti Suzuki were up +0.84% at 10:50 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Maruti Suzuki shares traded +0.84% higher at ₹5671.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,71,309.60 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.03% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, M&M fell 1.58%, and FORCEMOT fell 0.16%.

At day's high, Maruti Suzuki shares rose as much as 1.69% to ₹5718.75, after opening at ₹5632.20. Maruti Suzuki shares had closed at ₹5623.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹5602.90 to ₹5718.75 on BSE.

On BSE, Maruti Suzuki shares had a 52-week high of ₹7755.0 on Oct 29, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹4002.0 on Apr 03, 2020. In the past one month, Maruti Suzuki shares have traded in a range of ₹4639.75 to ₹5862.25 while in the last week, between ₹5377.95 to ₹5862.25. 0.14 Lakh shares of Maruti Suzuki were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Maruti Suzuki had posted standalone revenues of ₹18198.7 crore and profits of ₹1291.7 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via