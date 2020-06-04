Subscribe
Maruti Suzuki share price up 0.84% at 10:50 today
Maruti Suzuki share price up 0.84% at 10:50 today

10:52 AM IST

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.4%

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were up +0.84% at 10:50 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Maruti Suzuki shares traded +0.84% higher at 5671.00, giving it a market capitalization of 1,71,309.60 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.03% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, M&M fell 1.58%, and FORCEMOT fell 0.16%.

At day's high, Maruti Suzuki shares rose as much as 1.69% to 5718.75, after opening at 5632.20. Maruti Suzuki shares had closed at 5623.70 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 5602.90 to 5718.75 on BSE.

On BSE, Maruti Suzuki shares had a 52-week high of 7755.0 on Oct 29, 2019 and a 52-week low of 4002.0 on Apr 03, 2020. In the past one month, Maruti Suzuki shares have traded in a range of 4639.75 to 5862.25 while in the last week, between 5377.95 to 5862.25. 0.14 Lakh shares of Maruti Suzuki were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Maruti Suzuki had posted standalone revenues of 18198.7 crore and profits of 1291.7 crore.

