Maruti Suzuki share price up 0.72% at 10:49 today

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were up +0.72% at 10:49 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Maruti Suzuki shares traded +0.72% higher at 5788.50, giving it a market capitalization of 1,74,859.04 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, M&M rose 1.17%, and FORCEMOT rose 4.31%.

At day's high, Maruti Suzuki shares rose as much as 1.55% to 5836.10, after opening at 5820.00. Maruti Suzuki shares had closed at 5747.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 5766.10 to 5836.10 on BSE.

On BSE, Maruti Suzuki shares had a 52-week high of 7755.0 on Oct 29, 2019 and a 52-week low of 4002.0 on Apr 03, 2020. In the past one month, Maruti Suzuki shares have traded in a range of 4639.75 to 5862.25 while in the last week, between 5574.50 to 5862.25. 0.13 Lakh shares of Maruti Suzuki were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Maruti Suzuki had posted standalone revenues of 18198.7 crore and profits of 1291.7 crore.

