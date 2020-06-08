Maruti Suzuki share price up 0.72% at 10:49 today1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2020, 10:52 AM IST
In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.35% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki were up +0.72% at 10:49 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Maruti Suzuki shares traded +0.72% higher at ₹5788.50, giving it a market capitalization of ₹1,74,859.04 crore.
The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, M&M rose 1.17%, and FORCEMOT rose 4.31%.
At day's high, Maruti Suzuki shares rose as much as 1.55% to ₹5836.10, after opening at ₹5820.00. Maruti Suzuki shares had closed at ₹5747.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹5766.10 to ₹5836.10 on BSE.
On BSE, Maruti Suzuki shares had a 52-week high of ₹7755.0 on Oct 29, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹4002.0 on Apr 03, 2020. In the past one month, Maruti Suzuki shares have traded in a range of ₹4639.75 to ₹5862.25 while in the last week, between ₹5574.50 to ₹5862.25. 0.13 Lakh shares of Maruti Suzuki were traded on the BSE today.
In the Mar - 20 quarter, Maruti Suzuki had posted standalone revenues of ₹18198.7 crore and profits of ₹1291.7 crore.
