Maruti Suzuki shares flat after robust Q2 results. Time to buy, sell or hold?
Maruti Suzuki reports robust Q2 results, net profit jumps 80% YoY. Brokerages maintain 'buy' view on Maruti Suzuki after strong Q2 results.
Maruti Suzuki share price opened flat on Monday's trading session following company's robust Q2 results. Maruti Suzuki India reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,716.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. The company’s net profit jumped by a robust 80.28% as compared to ₹2,061.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
