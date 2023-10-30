Maruti Suzuki shares flat after robust Q2 results. Time to buy, sell or hold?

Maruti Suzuki share price opened flat on Monday's trading session following company's robust Q2 results. Maruti Suzuki India reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,716.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. The company’s net profit jumped by a robust 80.28% as compared to ₹2,061.5 crore in the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki share price today opened at intraday high of ₹10,741.30 apiece on BSE. Maruti Suzuki shares touched intraday low of ₹10491.80. According to technical analysts, the broader trend for the stock is positive. The 50DEMA has been acting as a support on declines which is now placed around ₹10,300.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, Maruti Suzuki stock prices witnessed a gap up opening however immediately it has given up it gains and is trading around last week lows. One need to have a wait and watch approach with immediate support seen around 10,250 and resistance seen around 10,600. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company in its exchange filing highlighted that increased non-operating income, lower commodity prices, improved net sales, and cost-cutting initiatives were the major driving factors for the surge in its net profit.

The auto major’s standalone revenue in Q2FY24 grew 23.8% to ₹37,062.1 crore from ₹29,930.8 crore, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operational performance of the company improved as the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA rose 72.8% to ₹4,784 crore from ₹2,768 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 360 basis points (bps) to 12.9% from 9.3%, YoY.

As Maruti Suzuki has surpassed street forecasts, brokers have maintained a "buy" view on the stock. Let's see what brokerages have to say about the Q2 results: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal Financial Services In 2QFY24, Maruti Suzuki posted a high earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin beat, according to the brokerage's analysis. The margin increased by almost 400 basis points (bps) on a quarter-over-quarter basis to 10.8% (compared to an expected 9.1%). This was caused by lower raw material costs, advantageous foreign exchange, a balanced mix, and operating leverage.

"While 2Q margin reflects all the positives and no negative, we expect some of these positives to ebb from the third quarter. We raise our FY24E/25E EPS by 10%/6% to factor in better gross margin and higher other income (as we factor in the share swap for SMG instead of cash outflows). The stock trades at 23.4x/22.4x FY24E/FY25E consol. EPS. Maintain BUY with a target price of ₹12,300," said the brokerage.

Nuvama Institutional Equities Maruti Suzuki reported robust Q2FY24 EBITDA increase of 73% YoY to ₹48 billion, exceeding predictions, according to the brokerage's report. This growth was attributed to better-than-expected gross margin. The improvement in margins was brought about by positive FX and a softening of commodity prices, even if discounts increased.

“Going ahead, we forecast revenue CAGR of 12%, driven by moderate growth in cars and robust growth in SUVs on the back of successful launches. Furthermore, better net pricing and scale shall boost profitability, driving PAT CAGR of 24%. All in all, we reiterate ‘BUY’ with Sep-24 target price of ₹12,500, (earlier ₹12,000), based on 30x core earnings plus cash of ₹1,660/share. We increase FY24E/25E EPS by 11/4%, on better gross margin assumptions," the brokerage said.

JM Financial Maruti Suzuki's EBITDA margin in 2QFY24 was 12.9% (+370bps QoQ), which was c.190bps higher than the brokerages' projections. Softening commodity prices, cost cutting, positive operating leverage, and a favourable mix drove sequential improvement. The chip supply has stabilised, which has reduced the backlog of orders. Strong holiday demand (+18% industry growth) is anticipated to bolster industry expansion in FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With two consecutively successful SUV launches, Maruti Suzuki has increased its market share in the B-segment and reclaimed its top spot with a 23% market share. It is anticipated that increasing operating leverage, a diversified portfolio, and declining commodity prices would all help to sustain margins in the future.

“We estimate revenue / EPS CAGR of 12% / 22% over FY23-26E. After two consecutive years of market share loss, we believe that Maruti Suzuki is at the cusp of mkt. share recovery led by recent launches. We ascribe 25x PE to arrive at Sept’24 fair value of ₹11,750. Maintain BUY. Revival in entry-level segment remains key monitorable," the brokerage said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

