Maruti Suzuki shares have best day in 4 months as Street cheers Q2 earnings

Auto giant Maruti Suzuki shares picked up momentum as investors were upbeat about the company's second-quarter performance for FY23. Earlier, on Friday, Maruti shares skyrocketed to a new 52-week high after its profitability quadrupled in September 2022 quarter. That being said, in closing hours, Maruti shares gained between 5-6% on exchanges during the closing hours. This would be the auto major's biggest gain in 4 months on exchanges. In Q2FY23, Maruti beats street estimates with financial performance supported by better-than-expected gross margin, higher other income, and lower tax rate.
On BSE, Maruti shares closed at ₹9,494.10 apiece higher by ₹448.05 or 4.95%. The company's market cap is nearly ₹2.87 lakh crore. Here, the shares clocked a new 1-year high of ₹9,548 apiece.
On the other hand, on NSE, Maruti shares closed at ₹9,548 apiece up by ₹506.05 apiece up by 5.06%. The shares closed near the fresh 52-week high of ₹9,549.95 apiece on the exchange.
In Q2FY23, the company posted a net profit of ₹2,061.5 crore --- more than 4-folds from a PAT of ₹475.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales jumped by 47.9% to ₹28,543.5 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹19,297.8 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.
Meanwhile, the company's operating profit rose by a breath-taking 1,971.15% to ₹2,046.3 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹98.8 crore in Q2FY22.
On the operating profit, Maruti said, "The Operating Profit in Q2 of last year had dipped sharply owing to steep commodity price increases and electronic component supply constraints and hence results of Q2 FY2022-23 are not strictly comparable with those of Q2 FY2021-22. The Company has been making simultaneous efforts in securing electronic components availability, cost reduction and improving realization from the market to better its margins."
Further, in its audit report, Maruti said, the company sold a total of 517,395 vehicles during the quarter, the highest ever in any quarter. Sales in the domestic market stood at 454,200 units. Exports were at 63,195 units. A shortage of electronic components impacted production by about 35,000 vehicles in this quarter. The same period the previous year was marked by acute shortage of electronic components and consequently, the Company could sell a total of 379,541 units comprising 320,133 units in domestic and 59,408 units in export markets.
By the end of Q2FY23, the pending customer orders stood at around 412,000 at Maruti, out of which about 130,000 vehicle pre-bookings are for recently launched models.
On Maruti's Q2 performance, Mansi Lall – Research Associate, Prabhudas Lilladher said, " Volumes for the quarter at 517k units grew 11% QoQ. This coupled with better-than-expected ASPs ( ₹578k, +2% QoQ), led to revenue growth of 13% QoQ (revenue at ₹299k vs PLe: ₹297.5k). Gross margins surprised positively at 26.9% (+150bps QoQ) vs our estimates of 25.7%. The company highlighted this was led by softening of commodity prices."
Also, Lall said, "Favorable foreign exchange variation, cost reduction efforts, and softening of commodity prices led by EBITDA margin expansion of 210bps QoQ. EBITDA margin came in at 9.3% vs our/street estimates of 9.0%. Other income at ₹6.1 billion ( ₹5.2 billion YoY, ₹885 million QoQ) came higher than expectations. Lower tax rate at 21.6% (23.4% QoQ) led to PAT growth of 103% QoQ; PAT at ₹20.6 billion vs PLe: 16.5 billion."
Further, Lall's note added, "Maruti Suzuki 2Q performance was better-than-street estimates. Its new models – New Brezza, New Baleno, and Vitara have been gaining good traction. Pending customer orders stood at about 412k vehicles at the end of the quarter, of which 130k units for the newly launched models. The company has addressed white spaces in its portfolio through the launch of Brezza and Grand Vitara. However, higher competition in the SUV space and slow revival in the entry segment still remains a concern. Production levels for the company are almost back to normal levels as the chip issue is largely addressed."
However, the analyst also said, "market share gains remain key for Maruti, due to the competitive intensity in the UV space. Maruti has lost significant market share over the last few years (41% in Sep-22YTD vs 51% in FY19)."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
