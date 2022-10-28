Maruti Suzuki shares have best day in 4 months as Street cheers Q2 earnings

Further, Lall's note added, "Maruti Suzuki 2Q performance was better-than-street estimates. Its new models – New Brezza, New Baleno, and Vitara have been gaining good traction. Pending customer orders stood at about 412k vehicles at the end of the quarter, of which 130k units for the newly launched models. The company has addressed white spaces in its portfolio through the launch of Brezza and Grand Vitara. However, higher competition in the SUV space and slow revival in the entry segment still remains a concern. Production levels for the company are almost back to normal levels as the chip issue is largely addressed."