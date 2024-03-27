Maruti Suzuki m-cap crosses ₹4 lakh crore-mark as stock hits 3% upper circuit
Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Today: Shares of India's largest car manufacturer were locked at over three per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high mark of ₹12,724.95 apiece on the BSE earlier today as the firm's market capitalisation (Mcap) breached ₹4 lakh crore-mark in intra day trade.
