Maruti Suzuki shares surge 5% as UP frees hybrid vehicles from registration fees

Maruti Suzuki India's shares surged 5% after Uttar Pradesh waived registration fees on hybrid cars. The state announced a 100% fee waiver on HEVs and PHEVs to promote green mobility and reduce on-road prices by up to 4 lakh.

A Ksheerasagar
First Published9 Jul 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki shares surge 5% as UP frees hybrid vehicles from registration fees
Maruti Suzuki shares surge 5% as UP frees hybrid vehicles from registration fees

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India, India's largest automaker, surged 5% in early trade today, reaching 12,654 per share, following the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to waive registration fees on hybrid cars. Maruti Suzuki has a strong market share in this segment.

In an effort to promote green mobility, the state government announced a 100% registration fee waiver on strong hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), according to recent media reports.

HEVs and PHEVs both use an internal combustion engine alongside an electric motor. The primary difference between the two is that PHEVs have a larger battery that requires charging from an external power source.

Also Read: Rice stocks, LT Foods, KRBL and LT Chaman Lal Setia Exports gain up to 14.5%

Estimates suggest that the registration waiver could reduce the on-road price of hybrid cars by up to 4 lakh. Maruti Suzuki is expected to benefit significantly, as the company offers hybrid features in many of its models.

Beyond electric vehicles, Indian car manufacturers are also adopting various carbon reduction technologies, such as hybrids, CNG, and biofuels (ethanol, bio-gas). These initiatives aim to maximise decarbonisation efforts and enhance India’s energy security.

The company introduced one of the world’s best strong hybrid-electric technologies with the Grand Vitara in FY23. It strengthened its product lineup, particularly in the SUV segment, with the launch of the Grand Vitara and Brezza.

Also Read: Affle India shares hit 52-week high after Citi assigns ‘Buy’; sees 17% upside

On the EV front, Maruti Suzuki will start producing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in 2024. The mid-SUV model will be sold in both the domestic market and export markets, such as Japan and Europe. This upmarket EV is bigger than the Grand Vitara and boasts a range of 550 km with a 60 kWh battery.

By 2030–31, the company plans to launch six EVs. By FY 2025–26, it will introduce a flex-fuel vehicle capable of running on an ethanol blend ranging from 20% to 85% with gasoline.

According to Suzuki’s growth strategy for its operations in India, by FY 2030–31, EVs are expected to contribute 15% of the sales volume, hybrids 25%, and CNG, biofuels, and internal combustion engines 60%.

Maruti Suzuki is also committed to reducing carbon emissions in vehicle dispatches. In a recent exchange filing, the company announced that it surpassed a milestone of 2 million cumulative vehicle dispatches using railways in 2023–24.

Also Read: Yes Bank clarifies on ‘stake sale’ report, calls it ‘factually incorrect’

The increased use of rail transport over road transport for dispatching vehicles to dealerships has helped avoid over 6,700 MT of CO2 emissions in the past nine years, saving more than 204,522 truck trips and over 227 million liters of fuel.

The Indian automobile industry continues to see an increasing preference for SUVs. Although the hatchback segment is growing at a slower pace than SUVs, it still commands significant volume and remains relevant in the Indian market.

 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

Also Read | Bajaj Auto vs Hero MotoCorp: Can CNG bikes fuel a new era?
Also Read | Freedom 125: Bajaj Auto has positioned and priced its new CNG bike perfectly
Also Read | Bajaj Auto, Hero, TVS: Steady 7-9% FY25 volume growth for two-wheeler- CareEdge
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 12:10 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMaruti Suzuki shares surge 5% as UP frees hybrid vehicles from registration fees

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

730.15
12:54 PM | 9 JUL 2024
32.2 (4.61%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.25
12:54 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.1 (0.65%)

Bharat Electronics

331.15
12:54 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-3 (-0.9%)

GAIL India

229.00
12:53 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

237.00
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
18.15 (8.29%)

KRBL

333.60
12:44 PM | 9 JUL 2024
24.8 (8.03%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,038.85
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
69.1 (7.13%)

Maruti Suzuki India

12,812.70
12:45 PM | 9 JUL 2024
786.7 (6.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue