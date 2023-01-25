Maruti Suzuki shares' target price raised on robust Q3 results; stock inches towards record high2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:28 PM IST
- Maruti Suzuki India shares rose more than 3% on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session after posting strong set of Q3 earnings
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose more than 3% to ₹8,800 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session after posting strong set of earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). The automajor, which is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space, saw its net profit more than double to ₹2,351 on account of robust sales aided by enhanced product portfolio. The stock is inching towards its record high level of ₹9,768 per share that it hit in October 2022 on the BSE.
