Maruti Suzuki stock jumps 3.7% to record high, crosses ₹12,000 mark for first time
Maruti Suzuki India's shares hit a historic high of ₹12,025 per share, gaining 3.7%. CLSA predicts a rise in CNG vehicles share to 22% by 2030, with Maruti expected to maintain a 72% market share.
In a noteworthy achievement, shares of Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest automaker, surged to a historic high, crossing the ₹12,000 per share mark for the first time in today's trading session to set a new record high of ₹12,025 apiece by gaining 3.7%. This surge represents the fourth consecutive day of gains for the stock.
