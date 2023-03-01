Maruti Suzuki stock rallies despite electronic components shortage impact Feb sales; Prabhudas Lilladher says 'buy'
- In February, Maruti sold a total of 172,321 units up by 5.03% YoY. Of the total sales in February 2023, domestic sales stood at 150,823 units, sales to other OEMs at 4,291 units, and exports at 17,207 units.
Auto giant Maruti Suzuki emerged among the top gainers on Wednesday contributing to lifting the overall market performance despite the electronic components shortage taking a jab at its sales and production numbers for February 2023 month. Maruti's share price gained nearly 2% on BSE. Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research of Prabhudas Lilladher sees much potential upside in Maruti stock and has added in her medium-term technical pick.
