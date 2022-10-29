Maruti Suzuki crossed over the ₹9,000 mark this week as investors made more buying in the stock. On October 28, the auto giant announced its financial performance for September 2022 quarter. Maruti beating street's expectations in Q2FY23 led the stock to touch a new 52-week high on this day. Now, Maruti shares have skyrocketed by more than ₹3,000 or nearly 46% from their 1-year lows. This stellar performance in stock took place in less than seven months. Maruti has a strong product pipeline and experts have factored expansion in margins going forward. They have suggested a buy rating with a five-digit target price ahead.
On Friday, Maruti made its biggest gain in 4 months on exchanges. On BSE, the stock ended at ₹9,494.10 apiece higher by ₹448.05 or 4.95%. On this exchange, the stock touched a new 52-week high of ₹9,548 apiece.
The company's market cap is around ₹2.87 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, on BSE, Maruti shares zoomed by ₹506.05 or 5.06% to end at ₹9,548. Here, the stock clocked a 52-week high of ₹9,549.95.
On BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week low of ₹6,540 apiece on March 3, 2022. From this 1-year low, the stock has now advanced by ₹3,008 or 45.99% on the exchange to date (taking into consideration the fresh 1-year high).
Taking into consideration the closing price on BSE on October 28, the shares have climbed by over ₹2,954 or 45% from 1-year lows.
Maruti is also among dividend king stocks. In fiscal FY22, the company paid a whopping dividend of 1,200% aggregating to ₹60 per equity share. Currently, its dividend yield is around 0.6%.
In the second quarter of FY23, the company posted a net profit of ₹2,061.5 crore --- more than 4-folds from a PAT of ₹475.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales jumped by 47.9% to ₹28,543.5 crore in Q2FY23 against ₹19,297.8 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal.
Further, in Q2FY23, Maruti sold a total of 517,395 vehicles during the quarter, the highest ever in any quarter. Sales in the domestic market stood at 454,200 units. Exports were at 63,195 units.
By the end of the September 2022 quarter, the pending customer orders stood at around 412,000 at Maruti, out of which about 130,000 vehicle pre-bookings are for recently launched models.
Is it worth buying Maruti shares after Q2 results?
Mitul Shah- Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Maruti Suzuki delivered a strong performance in 2QFY23 as its EBITDA margin stood at 9.3% (up 509bps YoY/up 204bps QoQ), vs our estimate of 9.6%. Revenue increased by 46% YoY (up 13% QoQ) to Rs299.3 billion, broadly in line with our estimate of Rs298bn. Revenue growth was led by ASP growth of 7% YoY and 2% QoQ to Rs5,78,490 and volume growth of 36% YoY (up 11% QoQ) to 5,17,395 units. EBITDA came in at Rs27.7 billion (up 224% YoY and up 45% QoQ), vs our estimate of Rs28.7 billion due to operating scale and lower RM prices coupled with favorable exchange rate. Its PAT increased by 334% YoY (up 104% QoQ) to Rs20.6 billion largely in line with our estimate of Rs20.4 billion."
Shah added, "We believe that the better product-mix, likely ease on production, price hike and stable RM environment would support MSIL’s margin expansion, going forward. Moreover, full impact of lower commodity cost benefit on margins would get reflected on P&L from 3QFY23E onwards."
Reliance Securities expert cited that the company plans to introduce more vehicles including more CNG variants within the existing product portfolio. Moreover, it expects a better response for the hybrid segment compared to EVs during the next 1-2 years due to various factors. Its recent launch of new Grand Vitara with a booking of >75K indicates a strong response for new products with 35% of strong hybrid is preferred within its order book of Grand Vitara.
Further, Maruti expects most new booking is inclined towards top variants, resulting in better ASP and margins.
The stock brokerage's expert believe that its product pipeline would remain strong in FY23 with the number of new launches (specially in SUV segment), refreshes and increasing CNG options. This would aid its market share gain and incremental growth, going forward. MSIL’s healthy CAPEX plan on capacity and network expansion would aid penetration and volume growth ahead of the industry.
"We expect favourable currency impact on export realisation and lower import cost (due to weaker JPY) would flow through P&L 3QFY23 onwards. These factors would expand its margins towards double digit in 2HFY23E. We expect its EBITDA margins to expand from current 9.3% to 11.8% in FY24E," Shah added.
Shah further added, "We expect MSIL’s domestic volume to witness a growth of 26% in FY23E. We estimate a healthy 15% CAGR for export over FY22-FY24E, on the back of better sales through Toyota tie up. Factoring better volume and ASP, we revise our revenue estimates by 4% and 5% for FY23E and FY24E."
Moreover, Shah concluded that "we believe that the production increase due to ease in semi-conductor supply issue, favourable currency and stable input cost would improve MSIL’s operating margins going forward. Therefore, we raise our EBITDA margin estimates by 60bps/76bps for FY23E/FY24E. Accordingly, we increase our EPS by 15%/11% for FY23E/FY24E. In view of the strong products basket, market share gain, strong return ratios and likely margin improvement ahead, we reiterate our BUY rating on MSIL with the revised Target Price of Rs11,000, valuing the stock at a revised P/E multiple of 27.5x."
Meanwhile, in a report, ICICI Direct analysts said, "MSIL’s stock price has grown at ~2.2% CAGR from ₹8,114 levels in October 2017, broadly in tandem to Nifty Auto index in this time."
Analysts note further added, "We retain our BUY rating tracking industry tailwinds of underpenetrated PV segment domestically, benign RM price outlook and robust order book," adding, "upgrading our estimates, we now value MSIL at ₹11,200 i.e., 32x P/E on FY24E EPS of ₹350/share (earlier target price ₹10,000)."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
