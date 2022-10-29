Is it worth buying Maruti shares after Q2 results?

Mitul Shah- Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Maruti Suzuki delivered a strong performance in 2QFY23 as its EBITDA margin stood at 9.3% (up 509bps YoY/up 204bps QoQ), vs our estimate of 9.6%. Revenue increased by 46% YoY (up 13% QoQ) to Rs299.3 billion, broadly in line with our estimate of Rs298bn. Revenue growth was led by ASP growth of 7% YoY and 2% QoQ to Rs5,78,490 and volume growth of 36% YoY (up 11% QoQ) to 5,17,395 units. EBITDA came in at Rs27.7 billion (up 224% YoY and up 45% QoQ), vs our estimate of Rs28.7 billion due to operating scale and lower RM prices coupled with favorable exchange rate. Its PAT increased by 334% YoY (up 104% QoQ) to Rs20.6 billion largely in line with our estimate of Rs20.4 billion."