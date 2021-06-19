Maruti Suzuki to HDFC Bank — why experts are bullish on these 5 blue-chip stocks

Stocks to buy next week: Indian indices this week ended its four-week winning streak as NSE Nifty ended up 0.73 per cent lower. However, as per the stock market experts, panic selling has been absorbed well so far in the markets and local investors have taken these sell-offs as an opportunity to add to their positions. Absence of a sharp selloff in global markets may help keep bull's sentiments steady next week, they said. They advised traders to maintain stock specific trade as index gains from here on is expected to become slow. They advised investors to look at blue-chip stocks like Maruti Suzuki India Limited or MSIL, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Berger Paints and Bajaj Auto, if someone is in mood to buy blue-chip stock when the market opens next week.