Maruti Suzuki to Hero MotoCorp — experts recommend 'buy' on these 3 auto stocks

Advising investors to wait for some correction in the counter Sandeep Matta said, "Motherson Sumi is one of the world's leading, specialized automotive component manufacturing companies for OEMs. The stock has outperformed in last few months on the back of strong order book, margin expansion, focus on debt reduction. The strong demand revival coupled with cyclical recovery in core businesses assures revenue visibility for the company. Fundamentally we are optimistic on long term growth prospects of the company. However, at current valuation all near term positives are priced in and therefore would advise to wait for some meaningful correction to make fresh entry in this counter." Matta advised investors to keep an eye on this counter as profit-booking in the counter is strongly awaited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}