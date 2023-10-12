comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 12 2023 15:59:22
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.85 1.18%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.85 0.72%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.65 0.54%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 952.85 -0.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.85 0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Maruti Suzuki to consider issuing preferential shares to parent firm Suzuki Motor
Back Back

Maruti Suzuki to consider issuing preferential shares to parent firm Suzuki Motor

 Livemint

Maruti Suzuki announced to consider share issue to Suzuki Motor on October 17

Maruti Suzuki will consider issuing preferential shares to parent firm Suzuki Motor Corp on its Board of Directors meeting going to be held on October 16 (REUTERS)Premium
Maruti Suzuki will consider issuing preferential shares to parent firm Suzuki Motor Corp on its Board of Directors meeting going to be held on October 16 (REUTERS)

Maruti Suzuki will consider issuance of preferential shares to its parent firm at its Board of Directors Meeting, scheduled on October 17. The issue of equity shares will be considered for acquiring Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, said the auto maker in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The company stock ended 1.60% higher at 10576.45 per share on BSE on Thursday. 

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 17th October, 2023 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the issue of equity shares of the Company to SMC on a preferential basis for consideration other than cash, to discharge the consideration payable by the Company for acquisition of 100% equity stake of SMC in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, subject to the approval of the members through Postal Ballot and all legal and regulatory compliance," said Maruti Suzuki's BSE filing.

Months ago, the Maruti Suzuki board had approved the termination of the contract manufacturing agreement (CMA) with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private (SMG) Limited. Moreover, the company also announced its plan to acquire shares of SMG from Suzuki Motor Corporation in the meeting.

At that time, the board evaluated two available options for acquiring the SMC equity in SMG, the first one is payment in cash. The second one was issue of MSIL equity shares on preferential allotment basis. Later, the impact of both options on the earnings of MSIL was calculated for each year up to 2031.

After the complete evaluation of all the aspects, the board had approved the decision of the acquisition of SMG shares by issue of Maruti Suzuki equity shares to SMC on preferential basis.

(Refresh for updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 04:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App