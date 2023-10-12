Maruti Suzuki to consider issuing preferential shares to parent firm Suzuki Motor
Maruti Suzuki announced to consider share issue to Suzuki Motor on October 17
Maruti Suzuki will consider issuance of preferential shares to its parent firm at its Board of Directors Meeting, scheduled on October 17. The issue of equity shares will be considered for acquiring Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, said the auto maker in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
