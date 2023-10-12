Maruti Suzuki will consider issuance of preferential shares to its parent firm at its Board of Directors Meeting, scheduled on October 17. The issue of equity shares will be considered for acquiring Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, said the auto maker in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company stock ended 1.60% higher at ₹10576.45 per share on BSE on Thursday.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 17th October, 2023 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the issue of equity shares of the Company to SMC on a preferential basis for consideration other than cash, to discharge the consideration payable by the Company for acquisition of 100% equity stake of SMC in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, subject to the approval of the members through Postal Ballot and all legal and regulatory compliance," said Maruti Suzuki's BSE filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Months ago, the Maruti Suzuki board had approved the termination of the contract manufacturing agreement (CMA) with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private (SMG) Limited. Moreover, the company also announced its plan to acquire shares of SMG from Suzuki Motor Corporation in the meeting.

At that time, the board evaluated two available options for acquiring the SMC equity in SMG, the first one is payment in cash. The second one was issue of MSIL equity shares on preferential allotment basis. Later, the impact of both options on the earnings of MSIL was calculated for each year up to 2031.

After the complete evaluation of all the aspects, the board had approved the decision of the acquisition of SMG shares by issue of Maruti Suzuki equity shares to SMC on preferential basis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

