Motilal Oswal maintains a 'buy' rating on Maruti Suzuki India with a target price of ₹ 15,160. The brokerage cites a strong lineup, diverse portfolio, and powertrain technologies, expecting the company to outperform industry growth in FY25.

Domestic brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal has stated that Maruti Suzuki India, the country's leading car manufacturer, is poised to maintain its dominance in the passenger vehicle (PV) industry and is continued to outperform industry growth in FY25.

According to the brokerage, the company's strong lineup of recent model launches, diverse product portfolio, and range of powertrain technologies will enable it to continue outperforming the industry. It noted that SUVs now make up approximately 50% of the PV market, a significant increase from 23% in FY19. Maruti Suzuki has expanded its offerings in the utility vehicle (UV) segment with new product launches, including the Invicto, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Brezza, and Fronx.

While demand for hatchbacks and sedans has been weaker, the company aims to revitalize this segment with exciting refreshes, such as the new Swift with the Z series engine, which offers improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

The brokerage pointed out that, despite the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), customers should be encouraged to consider vehicles with strong hybrid technology, CNG, ethanol, and biogas options.

As part of Suzuki’s growth strategy for India, Maruti Suzuki plans to diversify its powertrain mix by FY31, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) expected to account for 15% of domestic PV sales, hybrids 25%, and the remaining 60% from CNG, biofuels, and internal combustion engines (ICEs). The brokerage added that Maruti Suzuki's first BEV is slated for launch in 2025, with a target of launching six BEVs by 2031.

Maintains strong export growth and market leadership The company reported approximately 10% YoY growth in export volume, reaching around 283,000 units in FY24, compared to a 2% YoY growth in exports for the overall industry. The brokerage highlighted that Maruti continues to retain its market leadership in exports, holding a substantial 42% market share.

The brokerage also noted that the share of export volume to total sales for MSIL stood at approximately 13% in FY24, similar to the previous fiscal year. This year, the company exported new models such as the Jimny, Fronx, and Grand Vitara. Motilal Oswal emphasized that MSIL’s top export destinations in FY24 included Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and the ASEAN regions.

Additionally, the brokerage remarked that with strong support from Suzuki Motor in technology and access to its extensive global distribution network, Maruti Suzuki aims to maximize medium- to long-term opportunities.

Aims for a 4 million annual capacity In its ambitious growth strategy for FY31, Maruti Suzuki aims to scale up its production to 4 million units annually. The company has already commissioned an additional production line of 100,000 units per annum at its Manesar plant. Furthermore, the construction of a fourth production line at Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) will add 250,000 units to its capacity. Maruti Suzuki also plans to establish a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Gujarat with a capacity of 1 million units.

Additionally, the brokerage highlighted that in Haryana, the construction of a new manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda is progressing well. The initial phase, with a capacity of 250,000 units, is expected to be commissioned in FY25, with plans to eventually expand this facility to 1 million units.

India's PV market is now the third largest in the world, yet with car ownership still at just 3% of the population, offering a significant growth potential.

Target price set at ₹ 15,160 Motilal Oswal projects that while the majority of input cost benefits are likely to be over, Maruti Suzuki India Ltdis expected to achieve a 140 basis point margin improvement to approximately 13% by FY26. This improvement is largely attributed to an enhanced product mix and is anticipated to drive a steady 15% CAGR in earnings over FY24-26E.

Additionally, Motilal Oswal notes that any reduction in GST or favorable government policies for hybrids could lead to a rerating of the stock, with MSIL being a key beneficiary. Currently, the stock trades at a multiple of 25.5x for FY25E and 21.9x for FY26E consolidated earnings per share (EPS).

The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹15,160 per share, based on a 26x multiple of June 2026E consolidated EPS.