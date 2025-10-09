Maruti Suzuki to report its Q2 results 2025 on this date

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday, October 9, said it will report its July-September quarter (Q2FY26) results on Friday, October 31, 2025.

In an exchange filing on October 9, the automaker said, "a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 31, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September 2025."

For Q1 FY26, the company reported a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹3,712 crore, compared to ₹3,650 crore during the same period last year.

Its revenue grew by 8 per cent year-over-year to ₹38,414 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA fell by 11.2 per cent to ₹3,997 crore, while the margin dropped to 10.4 per cent from 12.7 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki share price traded lower on the BSE on Thursday. The auto stock opened at ₹16,079.95 against its previous close of ₹16,010.65 and dropped nearly 1 per cent to an intraday low of ₹15,862. Around 11:30 am, Maruti shares were 0.29 per cent down at ₹15,965. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.30 per cent up at 82,042 at that time. In the previous session, the stock slipped 0.60 per cent.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down about half a per cent in October so far, after clocking gains for the last six consecutive months.

Year-to-date, Maruti Suzuki's share price has surged by over 42 per cent, compared to a gain of over 4 per cent in the Sensex.

The stock recently reached a 52-week high of ₹16,438.20 on September 26, 2023. The stock's 52-week low level is ₹10,725, which it hit on December 24 last year.

Maruti Suzuki Q2 results preview Maruti may report a decent single-digit year-over-year (YoY) growth in profit, but its EBITDA margin may decline on a quarter-over-quarter basis due to higher discounts and commodity headwinds.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Maruti may post an 8 per cent YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT), while EBITDA margin may be under pressure at 9.8 per cent, down 210 bps YoY, as benefits from operating leverage are likely to be more than offset by higher discounts and new launch expenses QoQ.

The brokerage firm underscored that Maruti Suzuki reported just 2 per cent YoY growth in volumes due to challenging demand in the domestic market for the bulk of Q2. Exports mix improved 200 bps QoQ to 20 per cent.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects revenues to increase by 5 per cent YoY, led by a 2 per cent YoY increase in volumes, and a 3 per cent YoY increase in ASPs due to a richer product mix.

Kotak expects Maruti's Q2 EBITDA margin to decline by 10 bps QoQ to 10.3 per cent, led by higher sales promotion and ad spends, commodity headwinds, and higher discounts, partly offset by operating leverage benefits and a higher mix of the export segment.

