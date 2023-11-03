Maruti Suzuki vs M&M: Which auto stock should you buy for long term?
The auto space is back in the game after a very long time. The decline in major commodity prices has been fruitful and margins have already started to improve. The availability of semiconductor chips has been encouraging and companies are fulfilling the gaps by adopting different strategies as seen in the increase in volume offtake. The automakers have overcome the challenges and bounced back impressively.
