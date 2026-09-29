Maruti Suzuki vs TVS Motor vs Mahindra: Which auto stock to buy ahead of festive season? Check target price

Auto stocks to buy: Increased inventory push ahead of the festive season is likely to boost volumes for two wheeler and four wheeler vehicles. As the upcoming festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, Navratri, etc often coincides with higher vehicle sales, Motilal Oswal remains bullish on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) stocks, ie Maruti Suzuki India, TVS Motor and M&M.

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Festive season to boost volume Scooters sale drive the growth in the two-wheeler segment ahead of the festive season, market leader Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Pvt Limited (HMSI) underperformed, TVS Motors Company Limited (TVSL) continued to gain, noted Motilal Oswal in its report.

Car volumes increased by 20.4% in August 2026, with Maruti Suzuki Limited, Hyundai Motor India Limited, and Honda emerging as the top outperformer in the segment.

“Key outperformers in this segment were MSIL (+29.4%), HMIL (+29.8%), and Honda (+84%). As a result, MSIL witnessed a ~665bp increase in market share to 72.9%, while Honda maintained its market share at ~3%. Hyundai saw a marginal market share decrease to 12.2% on a YTD basis,” noted the brokerage in its report.

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Maruti Suzuki vs TVS Motor vs Mahindra: Which auto stock has the highest upside? Motilal Oswal continued to remain bullish on these auto stocks Maruti Suzuki, TVS, M&M, and Bajaj Auto among its OEM stock category.

The brokerage sees a maximum of 41% upside in Maruti Suzuki stock.

Company Rating CMP TP Upside Maruti Suzuki Buy 12071 17064 41% TVS Motor Buy 4160 4470 7% M&M Buy 3031 4108 36% Bajaj Auto Buy 11340 12096 7

TVS Motors share price today The stock closed 0.41% higher at ₹4100 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,94,785.72 crore on Tuesday. The stock has delivered 19% return in one year and 39% return in three years.

Maruti Suzuki share price today Maruti Suzuki stock closed 1.17% lower at ₹11899 per share on BSE on Tuesday. The stock has delivered negative 25% return in one year and nearly -15% return in three years.

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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd share price trend The stock closed 1.45% lower at ₹2951.00 per share on Tuesday.

Bajaj Auto share price trend Bajaj Auto stock closed 1.73% lower at ₹10819 per share on BSE on Tuesday.