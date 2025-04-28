As for margins, commodity prices have eased recently amid the brewing trade-war between the US and China. While this should have helped take the pressure off margins for auto makers, the trend stands to reverse as the two largest economies move towards a truce. The impact could be negated to an extent through an improving product-mix and price-hikes. Earlier this month, Maruti announced the third round of price-hikes this year, amounting to as much as 4%.