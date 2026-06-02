Marvell Tech shares soar 23% in premarket trading after Nvidia CEO calls it ‘the next trillion-dollar company’

Shares of Marvell Technology soared 23% to $270 in US premarket trading after Jensen Huang predicted that the semiconductor and networking company could become the “next trillion-dollar company”.

The stock had already closed 7% higher at $219.43 on Monday. So far this year, Marvell shares have delivered stellar gains, surging 158% and lifting the Santa Clara, California-based company’s market capitalisation to nearly $192 billion. If the premarket rally sustains after the opening bell, the company could record its biggest intraday jump since March.

Advertisement

Marvell’s valuation could surge further now that the age of “useful AI has arrived,” Huang, the chief executive officer of Nvidia Corporation, said on Tuesday at the Computex trade show in Taipei alongside Marvell CEO Matt Murphy, according to a Bloomberg report.

Nvidia also has strategic interests tied to Marvell’s growth, as the chip giant invested $2 billion in the company three months ago. The collaboration allows customers to use components from both firms to develop semi-custom AI infrastructure solutions.

In recent months, Marvell has also aggressively expanded through acquisitions, announcing the purchase of optical networking company Celestial AI for $3.25 billion and interconnect technology company XConn for $540 million.

The growing demand for artificial intelligence and data-centre infrastructure has propelled several global technology companies into the $1 trillion market capitalisation club. Samsung Electronics crossed the $1 trillion mark earlier in May amid the ongoing AI-driven rally in chip and memory stocks.

Advertisement

Similarly, SK Hynix crossed the $1 trillion milestone in May 2026, driven by soaring demand for HBM (high-bandwidth memory) chips used in AI servers. Micron Technology also joined the trillion-dollar club this year as demand for AI data-centre infrastructure accelerated sharply.

Meanwhile, AI startup Anthropic is reportedly valued at near the trillion-dollar mark after completing a $65 billion funding round in late May, according to media reports.

Nvidia continues to lead the AI boom, with its valuation at $5.5 trillion, retaining its status as the world’s most valuable listed company.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, around 15 companies had market capitalisations exceeding $1 trillion as of Monday. Apart from Saudi Aramco, Eli Lilly and Company, and Berkshire Hathaway, almost all companies in the trillion-dollar club are technology-focused businesses.

Advertisement

AI boom powers semiconductor rally Chipmakers have emerged as some of the biggest beneficiaries of aggressive spending by technology giants to scale up AI infrastructure globally.

Since the AI boom was ignited by OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch in 2022, demand for semiconductor companies has grown exponentially, as advanced chips are critical for training and running AI models.

Technology giants such as Amazon, Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft have pledged to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to expand data-centre capacity and accelerate AI investments.

The rapid adoption of AI products such as ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude has triggered a global race among companies to capture market share in the infrastructure powering next-generation artificial intelligence technologies.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.