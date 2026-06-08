Marvell Technology shares jump over 15% on S&P 500 entry; up 250% in 2026

Shares of Marvell Technology resumed their winning run on Monday, 8 June, surging 15.7% to $305 and recovering all of the previous session’s losses after the chipmaker was set to join the benchmark S&P 500 index.

The semiconductor company, which trades on the Nasdaq, will join the broad-market index on 22 June and will sit alongside 500 leading US companies, S&P Global said in a press release on Friday.

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The inclusion comes after Marvell reported a GAAP profit in the three months through December and across its most recent four quarters, overcoming a key hurdle that had previously kept it out of the index.

Joining the S&P 500 typically boosts a stock, as passive index funds tracking the benchmark are required to buy shares of newly added companies. Marvell’s inclusion also underscores how the AI boom is reshaping major US stock indices, with chipmakers and data-centre infrastructure firms gaining larger benchmark weightings amid strong investor optimism.

The announcement came at a time when the sustained rally in Marvell shares had briefly paused on Friday after investors slammed the brakes on the artificial intelligence rally following weaker-than-expected revenue guidance from Broadcom and a stronger-than-expected US jobs report for May, which reinforced expectations of a potential rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in 2026.

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The shares had ended the previous session with a 28% jump after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted that the semiconductor and networking company could become the “next trillion-dollar company”.

Chipmakers have emerged as some of the biggest beneficiaries of aggressive spending by technology giants to scale up AI infrastructure globally. Since the AI boom was ignited by OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch in 2022, demand for semiconductor companies has grown exponentially, as advanced chips are critical for training and running AI models.

Marvell, which designs custom chips for cloud providers seeking to reduce dependence on Nvidia’s AI processors, has forecast that its custom chip business will surpass $10 billion in revenue by fiscal 2029.

In recent months, Marvell has also aggressively expanded through acquisitions, announcing the purchase of optical networking company Celestial AI for $3.25 billion and interconnect technology firm XConn for $540 million.

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Marvell stock jumps over 250% The shares, which remained largely stagnant for four straight months through February, regained momentum in March with a 21.25% surge, and the rally only strengthened in the following months.

The stock ended the last two months with a cumulative gain of 107%, and the momentum showed no signs of slowing as it surged another 47% so far in June.

The sustained one-way rally has helped the stock deliver returns of more than 252% in 2026 so far, marking its biggest annual surge since 2009, when it had jumped 210%. This year’s rally marks a sharp contrast to the 23% decline seen in 2025, indicating a strong shift in investor preference towards AI-linked chip stocks.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.