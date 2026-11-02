Massive surge! Reliance Industries shares up 12% after Q2; add ₹2 lakh cr in mcap — when did RIL last rally this much?

Reliance Industries shares surged nearly 12% to 1,300 on Monday, their biggest comparable daily gain since April 2020, after the company reported record second-quarter profit. The rally added 1.84 lakh crore to its market value, lifting it to 17.6 lakh crore.

RELIANCE
A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Nov 2026, 05:24 PM IST
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Reliance Industries shares up 12% after Q2; add <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh crore in m-cap
Reliance Industries shares up 12% after Q2; add ₹2 lakh crore in m-cap(AI generated image )

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the country’s most valuable company by market capitalisation, saw its shares achieve a rare feat not witnessed in the past five years, as the company’s record performance in the second quarter prompted investors to return to the stock and drive a sharp rally.

The shares finished Monday’s trade with a solid 12% jump to settle at 1,300 on NSE, their highest level since early September. The stock last posted a comparable single-day surge in April 2020. Given its heavyweight status in the Nifty 50, the rally also lifted the index by 1.7%, even as tensions in West Asia remained elevated.

For long-term Reliance Industries shareholders, the sharp rise has revived confidence in the stock, which had been trending lower since the start of 2026. The shares closed in the red in eight of the previous 10 months. Despite Monday’s rebound, the stock remains down 17.22% so far this year.

RIL market capitalisation rises by nearly 2 lakh crore

The double-digit jump in the stock added 1.84 lakh crore to the company’s market capitalisation, taking it to 17.6 lakh crore and helping it retain its position as India’s most valuable listed company.

At its peak of 1,611, the company commanded a market capitalisation of 21.8 lakh crore. It had crossed the 21 lakh crore mark in June 2024, becoming the first Indian company to achieve this milestone.

Meanwhile, investors in the Reliance Group have another reason to celebrate, as its telecom arm, Jio Platforms, made a blockbuster stock market debut last week, listing at 1,440 apiece, a premium of 21.3% over its issue price.

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Reliance Industries posts record profit

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a record consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of 29,550 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2 FY27), marking a 33.8% increase from 22,092 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 27.8% year-on-year (YoY) to 3,62,268 crore, while EBITDA increased 23.9% to a record 62,409 crore.

The strong performance was primarily driven by a recovery in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, where EBITDA surged 67.9% to 25,203 crore, supported by higher global fuel margins and improved petrochemical spreads. O2C revenue increased 44.2% to 2,31,601 crore, with supply disruptions in West Asia and other regions pushing transportation fuel cracks higher.

Digital services also supported earnings, while the retail business remained a relative weak spot. Reliance Retail Ventures reported a 24.3% decline in PAT to 2,611 crore, despite a 6.4% rise in revenue to 91,716 crore. Its EBITDA, before a one-time impairment charge, fell 8.6% to 6,228 crore.

Also Read | Jio Platforms shares jump 3% post strong Q2 results | Buy, sell or hold?
Also Read | JPL vs JFSL vs RIL — which Mukesh Ambani stock to buy as Sensex, Nifty soar?

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

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