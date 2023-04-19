Mastek Q4 earnings: Revenue up 22% YoY, PAT at 72.6 Cr, 240% dividend declared

Commenting on the FY23 results, Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek, said: “We are pleased to report a sequential revenue growth of 7.8% Q-o-Q in USD, and 5.3% Q-o-Q in Constant Currency in Q4, fueled by strong in-quarter execution and demand for Digital Engineering, Experience, and Cloud Transformation services. Despite macro uncertainty, our pipeline and order backlog across markets continues to grow, account mining is yielding results, and we added 28 new clients in the quarter. We were able to further reduce our attrition to 21.0% on LTM basis, 700 bps reduction from a year ago. We are thankful to our customers and employees for their continued trust & commitment to Mastek."