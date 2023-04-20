Mastek shares rally 13% on strong Q4 numbers. Should you buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- The stock was trading 13.46 per cent higher at ₹1,800.85 per share in Thursday's trade
Shares of Mastek Ltd rallied more than 13 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates. The company's March quarter consolidated revenue surged 7 per cent on a sequential basis to ₹709.2 crore. The Q4 numbers were driven by organic growth, a strong order book, and margin expansion.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×