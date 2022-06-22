Matrimony announces share buyback, stock rallies

Shares of Matrimony.com Ltd surged more than 9% to ₹840 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals after the company announced share buyback up to ₹75 crore at buyback price of ₹1,150 per share. The company has fixed Monday, July 4, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining the names of the equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the share buyback and their entitlements.

