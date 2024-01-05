FII-backed penny stock under ₹10 hits 52-week high. Gives 85% return in six months
Penny stock under ₹10: Shares of East West Holdings Ltd are one of those rare penny stocks of the Indian stock market, which is backed by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Mauritius-based FII AG Dynamics Fund holds the majority of FIIs' stake in this penny stock under ₹10. The FII holds a 6.78 per cent stake in this small-cap stock under ₹10. In the last six months, this FII-backed penny stock has delivered an 85 per cent return to its shareholders. However, it seems that the penny stock still possesses some steam to give upside movement.
