Mauritius-based FII buys stake in multibagger small-cap stock. Share hits upper circuit2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 08:49 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Mauritius-based foreign investment agency Eriska Investment Fund has bought stake in a small-cap Indian company Sampre Nutritions Ltd. The FII has bought 50,000 shares of this BSE-listed company in a bulk deal executed on 15th September 2022. The foreign institutional investor bought these 50,000 company shares paying ₹101 apiece. This means, the Mauritius-based FII invested ₹50.50 lakh in the small-cap company whose current market capital is around ₹52 crore.