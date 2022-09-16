Multibagger stock: Mauritius-based foreign investment agency Eriska Investment Fund has bought stake in a small-cap Indian company Sampre Nutritions Ltd. The FII has bought 50,000 shares of this BSE-listed company in a bulk deal executed on 15th September 2022. The foreign institutional investor bought these 50,000 company shares paying ₹101 apiece. This means, the Mauritius-based FII invested ₹50.50 lakh in the small-cap company whose current market capital is around ₹52 crore.

After the newsbreak on Dalal Street about Mauritius-based FII buying stake in this micro-cap company, Dalal Street bulls' thronged towards this small-cap stock that led to rise in the stock and finally the stock hit 5 per cent upper circuit on 15th September 2022. However, if we go by Sampre Nutritions share price history on BSE, the stock has been hitting upper circuit for last four days in a row.

Sampre Nutritions share price history

This micro-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has surged from around ₹33 to ₹107.40, logging near 225 per cent rise in the year 2022. Likewise, in last one year, this multibagger stock of 2022 has risen from around ₹17 to ₹107.40 apiece levels, recording around 550 per cent rise in this time horizon.

This BSE listed small-cap stock ended with a market cap of ₹52 crore on Thursday session. Its trade volume on Thursday was 82,818, which is much higher than its last 20 days average trade volume of 29,235. The book value per share of this multibagger stock of 2022 is around 23 and it is available at a PE multiple of 31.22 whereas the sector PE is 69. The multibagger stock is close to its life-time high of ₹109.40 apiece levels whereas its 52-week low is ₹13.80.

Sampre Nutritions Ltd, a Gurbani Group company, is one stop shop for development of confectionery chocolates, hard boiled candies, etc. In association with Micro Nutrient Initiatives Canada, Company has developed vitaminized candy Nutri Candy which had proven therapeutic of improving the hemoglobin levels after complete studies effectiveness and efficacies done by AIIMS Institute, Delhi for malnourished children & lactating mothers. This product was made available through Aaganwadi in various states in the country.

The group clients includes MNC's including P&G, Boots, Cipla, Ranbaxy, Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd (Formerly Cadbury Indian Limited),Future Group, Patanjali, Dabur, etc. besides of having its own brands.