This BSE listed small-cap stock ended with a market cap of ₹52 crore on Thursday session. Its trade volume on Thursday was 82,818, which is much higher than its last 20 days average trade volume of 29,235. The book value per share of this multibagger stock of 2022 is around 23 and it is available at a PE multiple of 31.22 whereas the sector PE is 69. The multibagger stock is close to its life-time high of ₹109.40 apiece levels whereas its 52-week low is ₹13.80.