Mauritius-based FII buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 150% in six months2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Small-cap stock below ₹200: Mauritius-based FII has bought 3.50 lakh shares of this multibagger stock paying ₹196 apiece
Small-cap stock below ₹200: Kamdhenu Ventures shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2023. However, despite whopping return given by the small-cap stock, Mauritius-based foreign institutional investor (FII) has bought fresh stake in the company. As per the NSE bulk deal details available on the NSE website, the FII has bought 3.50 lakh company shares at a price of ₹196 per share.
