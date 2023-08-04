Small-cap stock below ₹200: Kamdhenu Ventures shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2023. However, despite whopping return given by the small-cap stock, Mauritius-based foreign institutional investor (FII) has bought fresh stake in the company. As per the NSE bulk deal details available on the NSE website, the FII has bought 3.50 lakh company shares at a price of ₹196 per share.

Name of the FII is Saint Capital Fund. So, the Mauritius-based FII has bought stake in this multibagger stock worth ₹6.86 crore. Saint Capital Fund executed this handshake of shares via bulk deal, which took place on 3rd August 2023.

Kamdhenu Ventures share price history

Kamdhenu Ventures shares are available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It has delivered whopping return to its positional investors in the year 2023. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹150 apiece levels to ₹203 apiece levels, logging over 30 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this small-cap stock below ₹200 has risen from near ₹95 per share levels to ₹203 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 110 per cent in this time. Likewise, in last six months, this small-cap stock below ₹200 has surged from around ₹77 per share levels to ₹203 levels, delivering over 155 per cent to its long term shareholders in this time.

As mentioned above, shares of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd are available for trade on both NSE and BSE. Its current market cap is ₹1,236 crore and it ended on Friday with a trade volume of 8,53,787. Its 52-week high is ₹203 and its 52-week low is ₹65.50 apiece on NSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.