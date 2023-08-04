Kamdhenu Ventures share price history

Kamdhenu Ventures shares are available for trade on both NSE and BSE. It has delivered whopping return to its positional investors in the year 2023. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹150 apiece levels to ₹203 apiece levels, logging over 30 per cent rise in this time. In YTD time, this small-cap stock below ₹200 has risen from near ₹95 per share levels to ₹203 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of 110 per cent in this time. Likewise, in last six months, this small-cap stock below ₹200 has surged from around ₹77 per share levels to ₹203 levels, delivering over 155 per cent to its long term shareholders in this time.