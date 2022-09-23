Mauritius-based FII buys stake in penny stock that has surged 200% in one year2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 09:37 AM IST
- Mauritius-based FII has invested ₹64.19 lakh in this penny stock
Mauritius-based foreign investment firm Eriska Investment Fund has bought stake in BSE listed micro-cap company Filatex Fashions Ltd. The foreign institutional investor (FII) bought 7 lakh shares of the company in a bulk deal executed on 22nd September 2022. As per the bulk deal details available on BSE website, then FII bought these shares at a price of ₹9.17 per share. This means, the Mauritius-based FII has invested ₹64.19 lakh in this penny stock.