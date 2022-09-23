Mauritius-based FII buys stake in penny stock that has surged 200% in one year

However, in June 2009, this stock was available at around ₹96 apiece levels and from there it slipped into single digit number and became a penny stock in next one year time. In June 2010, Filatex Fashions Ltd share price crashed below ₹10 and became one of the penny stocks in Indian stock market. In 2015, it tried to come out of the penny stocks group but bears continue to dominate the scrip and pulled the stock in single digit price once again. Since then, it has been oscillating in single digit price. On Thursday session, this scrip hit 10 per cent upper circuit and a new 52-week high as well.

